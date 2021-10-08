cfd

Chicago Firefighter Dies of COVID-19 Complications

A Chicago firefighter has died from COVID-19, the fourth member of the department to die from complications of the virus.

Michael Pickering, 45, joined the department in 2003. He was assigned to Engine 29 in Bridgeport and was a father of three, officials said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

On April 7, 2020, Mario Araujo became the first member of the fire department to die from the virus. Araujo, 49, joined the fire department in October 2003 and spent most of his career on Truck 25, which operates out of Engine 102 in Rogers Park.

Firefighter Edward Singleton died a week later from COVID-19 complications. Singleton, 55, worked at the firehouse at Midway Airport.

Local

Red Hot Chili Peppers 18 mins ago

Red Hot Chili Peppers to Perform at Chicago's Soldier Field in August 2022

covid booster shot 49 mins ago

Moderna, J&J, Pfizer: 5 Things to Know About COVID Vaccine Booster Shots

In December, Paramedic Robert Truevillian died from the virus. The 55-year-old was assigned to ambulance 71, which operates out of the firehouse at 10458 S. Hoxie Ave. in South Deering, officials said.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

cfdcovidChicago Firecovid death
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us