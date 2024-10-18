Chicago firefighter creates organization in honor of mother killed by husband

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and Chicago firefighter Lone Williams is sharing a personal story of healing and helping others

Williams' living room on Friday was filled with boxes that contain special items, many of them donated by Chicago organizations, including the Blackhawks Foundation and the Chicago Bulls Charity.

The items will be given to men and women who are all survivors of domestic violence and taking part in a day of pampering and empowerment.

"I don't want them to think, 'Oh, I am here cause I am domestic violence survivor.' I just want them to be there as a person and be their true self," Williams said. "It is a no judgment zone. Everyone is going to be there to have a good time."

Williams became determined to help victims of domestic violence last year, creating her organization, Love & Protect Wisdom one month after her mother was killed by her husband.

"I have seen domestic violence as a firefighter. I have experienced domestic violence, and I also lost my mother to domestic violence."

Turning her pain into purpose, Williams decided to organize a day of self-care for survivors.

"This is a day where they can come and feel loved and be their best self and know that they have people who care," she said.

Along with giveaway bags, Sunday's free event will also offer a variety of services.

"We are going to have a barber there, a massage therapist, makeup workshops. We are going to have a lot of people that helped make this event happen."

It's a simple act of kindness to show people they are loved. Williams said she plans to hold this event every October.

"If I could help just one person, I think I have done a good deed, but I am trying to help millions."