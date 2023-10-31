‘Chicago Fire' star Taylor Kinney reportedly returning to hit show in upcoming season

A major star of the hit NBC series "Chicago Fire," Taylor Kinney, is reportedly returning to the show.

After headlines surfaced earlier this year that Kinney would be taking a break from the series, The Hollywood Reporter, citing multiple sources, reported that he will return to Firehouse 51 for Season 12. The report notes that writers appear to have written the character back into early episodes of the upcoming season, but it's unclear if he will be back for good.

Kinney, who plays Kelly Severide on the Dick Wolf series, had been a staple on "Chicago Fire" since its debut in 2012 and appeared on several episodes of other "One Chicago" shows, but reports first surfaced in January that he would be taking a leave of absence for an undetermined amount of time.

His departure came just after his longtime co-star also left the show in 2021.

Jesse Spencer, who played Matt Casey on the show, departed from the show in October 2021, but came back for a special appearance in the Season 10 finale.

But Kinney's return will be welcomed as other "One Chicago" shows have seen major character losses recently, including "Chicago P.D.," where reports indicate star Tracy Spiridakos will be leaving after the upcoming season.

Production for season 12 of "Chicago Fire" is expected to begin following a resolution to the actors' strike.