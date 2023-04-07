Chicago Fire prep to host unbeaten Minnesota United originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Minnesota United coach Adrian Heath has hailed the togetherness of his team following a sturdy start to the new MLS season, which continues with Saturday's trip to face the Chicago Fire.

The Saint Paul outfit lies fourth in the Western Conference with an unbeaten record so far in 2023, having notched three wins and two draws from the first five games. That has left Heath delighted by his team's overall resilience and ahead of a tricky trip to Illinois, he has lauded his players' sensibility.

"One or two need to improve their dance moves," he said. "But it (has been) great to see. We've got a really good togetherness. It's a happy group at the minute. I'm not naive enough to think that winning games and not having a defeat on the board is not helping that.

"Obviously, we keep this going and keep working with the players to tell them whey we're getting these results. It's not easy, it's not simple. But, they've worked so hard. Their defensive shape, their willingness to run and covering each other has been there to see. And if we continue to do that, we can win games."

Opposite number Ezra Hendrickson, meanwhile, mulled over potential selection changes following his side's scoreless draw with D.C. United, with the Fire boss hopeful he will have some faces back from the injury table.

"It's going to play out in the week," he said. "I think we've got the team now in a position where you have competition for every position. That's good to have as a coach.

"This is what we've wanted, and we'll get some guys back from injury, so that makes it even more competitive of a squad. It's going to be a competition as far as who's going to step on the pitch on Saturday."

The Fire lost to Minnesota in the teams' only MLS clash last season, with United claiming an impressive 3-0 victory in April.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Chicago – Kei Kamara

The former Minnesota man, who spent the 2020 season with United, has scored four goals in six career matches against the Loons. More than half (72) of Kamara's 140 MLS goals have been scored against teams he played for at one point in his career.

Minnesota – Luis Amarilla

The Paraguay international has been one of the most dangerous performers for United so far across the 2023 MLS campaign. He is the Loons' joint-leading scorer this season alongside Mender Garcia, having found the back of the net on two occasions.

MATCH PREDICTION – CHICAGO WIN

- Minnesota has lost only one of its five matches against the Fire (W3 D1), though that defeat came in its last visit to Chicago, a 2-0 loss in May 2019. United has scored the last five goals in the series, coming from 2-0 down for a 2-2 draw in November 2020 before winning 3-0 in April 2022.

- Chicago's 0-0 draw with D.C. United was its third draw of the season (W1 D1) and the third in three home matches. The Fire have played eight scoreless draws since the start of last season, the most in MLS in that time, while Minnesota is one of two teams alongside Austin that has not played one at all, excluding St. Louis.

- Minnesota has conceded three goals this season despite facing 15.4 shots per match, the third-most in MLS. Opponents have hit the target with a league-low 20.8 percent of their attempts against United and scored with just 3.9 percent, the second lowest figure in MLS.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Chicago 40.0 percent

Minnesota 31.3 percent

Draw 28.7 percent