Original Cast Member Returning to ‘Chicago Fire' Amid Fellow Actor's Absence

While one of the stars from the hit NBC series "Chicago Fire" is taking a break, another is coming back - again.

Actor Jesse Spencer, who plays firefighter Matt Casey, is returning to the airwaves for Episode 18 of Season 11, according to NBC Insider.

The news of Spencer's return comes as actor Taylor Kinney, who plays Kelly Severide, remains on a leave of absence due to a personal matter, Deadline previously reported.

Spencer initially departed from the show in October 2021, but came back for a special appearance in the Season 10 finale last spring. Spencer's character left Chicago in the middle of that season and moved to Oregon - where he continued to have a long distance relationship with Sylvie Brett, played by Kara Kilmer, according to NBC Insider. It appeared the couple was at a tough spot when Casey returned for the season finale. In the end, the physical distance proved to be too much. Later it was revealed that Brett and Casey had split up.

So far, Season 11 has shown Brett attempting to work through her breakup with Casey, and through it all, she has done quite well. But will the couple reconcile, and how long will Casey stick around this time? We'll just have to wait and find out.

While Spencer's return is set in stone, details about his storyline are being kept under wraps.