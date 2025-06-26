Chicago Fire FC addresses incident in stands involving fan, security guards

The Chicago Fire football club emphasized its commitment to safety following an incident involving a fan and employees of a private security firm during a recent game at Soldier Field.

Footage widely circulating on social media showed several guards with Monterrey Security carrying an individual from the stands at Wednesday night's game. Additional videos showing multiple altercations between security guards and fans were posted on X, though the specifics of what transpired weren't immediately clear.

"The team is aware of an incident that occurred last night during the match in the supporter's section," Chicago Fire FC said in a post on X Thursday, in part. "Our number one priority is creating a safe, comfortable, and enjoyable matchday experience for all fans, staff and players..."

Team leadership is planning a meeting with Monterrey Security and Soldier Field leadership, as well as leaders of team supporter's groups, ahead of Saturday's match "to learn more and ensure the supporter's section maintains a safe and welcoming environment for all."

NBC Chicago reached out to Monterrey Security for comment but had yet to hear back as of Thursday night.