Chicago Fire Department to escalate responses, activate ambulances ahead of hot weather

The Chicago Fire Department says it is taking steps to prepare for scorching-hot temperatures in the city, activating additional resources to keep residents and first-responders safe.

According to the release, all fire calls received by dispatchers on Wednesday and Thursday will automatically be elevated to ensure that there are adequate crews on scene.

Those extra firefighters will be used to ensure plenty of rest and recuperation time for first responders at the scene, according to the department.

Officials also say that more ambulances will be activated during the heat wave to help respond to heat-related issues in the city.

Finally, fire officials offered tips for residents to stay safe, including asking children not to play in fire hydrant spray, as it could pose safety concerns for the children and for passing motorists.

Residents are also urged to call 311 if they need information on cooling centers, or if they need to request well-being checks for neighbors.

According to forecast models, high temperatures could soar into the upper-90s on Wednesday, with heat indices exceeding 110 degrees in some locations.

Temperatures could be even warmer on Thursday, though humidity is expected to dip slightly before a cold front arrives late Thursday and into Friday morning, dropping temperatures to more seasonable levels.