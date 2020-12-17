coronavirus chicago

Chicago Fire Department Paramedic Dies of COVID-19

He’s the third active CFD member to die from complications of the coronavirus

Chicago Fire Department

A third member of the Chicago Fire Department has died from COVID-19.

Paramedic Robert Truevillian, who joined the department in 2000, died from complications of the virus, Chicago fire officials said Thursday in a statement posted to Twitter.

Truevillian was assigned to ambulance 71, which operates out of the firehouse at 10458 S. Hoxie Ave. in South Deering, officials said.

On April 7, Mario Araujo became the first fire department member to die from the virus. Araujo, 49, joined the fire department in October 2003 and spent most of his career on Truck 25, which operates out of Engine 102 in Rogers Park.

Firefighter Edward Singleton died on April 14, becoming the second member to died from COVID-19 complications. Singlton, 55, worked at the firehouse at Midway Airport.

