An arson investigation is underway and two children were sent to the hospital after a fire took place late Sunday night at a residence in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood.

According to authorities, at approximately 11:36 p.m. Sunday, Chicago police and fire officials responded to a house fire in the 6100 block of South Carpenter Avenue. Officials say while a man and four children were able to exit the home unharmed, the man told the fire department that another child was still inside.

Firefighters then worked to rescue a 4-year-old boy who remained inside the home.

According to officials, the 4-year-old was transported to nearby hospital and is being treated for smoke inhalation. He was last listed in critical condition, officials say.

A second child, a 9-year-old boy who was able to make it out of the home, was also transported to a nearby hospital for smoke inhalation. He was last listed in good condition.

Video and photos from the scene early Monday morning show police along with the State Fire Marshall inspecting the sides and back portions of the home.

According to Chicago police, a preliminary investigation revealed an object was ignited and thrown at the rear of the home. No other injuries were reported, officials said.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.