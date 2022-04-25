Police Chase Involving CFD Ambulance Ends in Livingston County

An approximately 75-mile police chase involving a stolen Chicago Fire Department ambulance ended Monday evening near Dwight in Livingston County, according to police and the Total Traffic and Weather Network.

At approximately 4:40 p.m., an ambulance was parked on the street in the 200 block of West Cermak Avenue, outside a CFD station, when it was stolen by an unknown offender, according to Chicago police.

The chase ended at approximately 6:40 p.m. on Interstate 55 between Gardner Road and Illinois Router 47.

Both southbound and northbound lanes of the interstate remained closed while law enforcement remained on scene.

Additional information wasn't immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.