Chicago Field Museum Exhibit Honors Its First African American Taxidermist

Few may recognize his name, but chances are, you've seen his work inside Chicago's Field Museum. The museum's first African American taxidermist, Carl Cotton, helped sparked change at a time when museum interest was in question. But his story went largely untold, until a hidden photo tucked away in a classroom at the museum led to an entirely new exhibit honoring the South Side man whose work lives on 50 years after his death.

