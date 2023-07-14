Colombian Festival 2023 Chicago kicks off this weekend

Chicago's 2023 Great Colombian Festival kicks off Friday at Northeastern Illinois University.

The annual festival, which celebrates Colombian culture and traditions, includes a wide variety of cultural activities, including music, dance, food, crafts, family friendly activities and more, according to organizers.

"The Chicago Colombian Festival is a vibrant and exiting event celebrating the rich culture and traditions of Colombia in the hear of the city of Chicago," the event's website says.

The event is set to feature more than 20 local businesses, including local arts and crafts vendors and food trucks and restaurants. But one of the biggest highlights of the event is the music and dance, organizers say.

Performances from dozens of national and international artists and musicians are scheduled for each day of the three-day festival. Additionally, attendees can "dance to the rhythm of cumbia, salsa and other popular Colombian genres," the event website said.

What to know if you go

When:

Friday, free community day, 3 - 10 p.m.

Saturday, 12 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Sunday, 12 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Where: Northeastern Illinois University, 3701 W. Bryn Mawr Ave. on Chicago's northwest side

Tickets: Starting at $32. On sale now