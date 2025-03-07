Sunnier skies are ahead: Chicago's 2025 spring and summer festival lineup has officially been released.

The lineup, released Thursday from Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events, showcases the city's "vibrant arts, culture and community spirit," an announcement said.

"From world-class music festivals to neighborhood celebrations, Chicago continues to be a premier destination for unforgettable experiences,” Johnson said in the announcement. “Part of what makes our city such a remarkable place is our commitment to inviting residents and visitors to explore Chicago through diverse, welcoming programming that draws people to not only our lakefront and downtown parks but also into the neighborhoods and communities.”

The lineup includes everything from street and neighborhood festivals, to music in Millennium Park to iconic events, like the Chicago Air & Water Show and the Taste of Chicago. The first event on the lineup -- the opening of Chicago's many farmers markets -- takes place in May.

"The amazing events and festivals organized each year by the dedicated team at DCASE truly energize Chicago every spring and summer," DCASE Commissioner Clinée Hedspeth said in the announcement. "There's no better way to welcome the season of renewal and warmth than with festivities that bring everyone together to celebrate arts, culture, and entertainment in the way that our city does so uniquely."

The full lineup and dates for Chicago's 2025 spring and summer festivals and events can be found below, according to DCASE:

List of Chicago 2025 summer, spring events

Chicago Farmers Markets (Citywide including Daley Plaza) – May through October; Division Street Market opening Saturday, May 17 and Daley Plaza Market opening Saturday, May 22. ChicagoFarmersMarkets.us

(Citywide including Daley Plaza) – May through October; Division Street Market opening Saturday, May 17 and Daley Plaza Market opening Saturday, May 22. ChicagoFarmersMarkets.us Maxwell Street (1330 S. Halsted) – Second Sundays, May through October. MaxwellStreetMarket.us

(1330 S. Halsted) – Second Sundays, May through October. MaxwellStreetMarket.us Memorial Day Wreath Laying Ceremony & Parade (Daley Plaza and State Street) – Saturday, May 24. Chicago.gov/DCASE

(Daley Plaza and State Street) – Saturday, May 24. Chicago.gov/DCASE Millennium Park Summer Workouts (Great Lawn) – Saturdays, May 17 – August 30. MillenniumPark.org

(Great Lawn) – Saturdays, May 17 – August 30. MillenniumPark.org Chicago Blues Festival (Ramova Theatre, Jay Pritzker Pavilion and throughout Millennium Park) – Thursday– Sunday, June 5 – 8. MillenniumPark.org and ChicagoBluesFestival.us

(Ramova Theatre, Jay Pritzker Pavilion and throughout Millennium Park) – Thursday– Sunday, June 5 – 8. MillenniumPark.org and ChicagoBluesFestival.us Millennium Park Summer Music Series (Jay Pritzker Pavilion) – 10 concerts, most Mondays & Thursdays, June 26 – August 7. MillenniumPark.org

(Jay Pritzker Pavilion) – 10 concerts, most Mondays & Thursdays, June 26 – August 7. MillenniumPark.org Chicago Gospel Music Festival (Jay Pritzker Pavilion) – July 12. MillenniumPark.org and ChicagoGospelMusicFestival.us

(Jay Pritzker Pavilion) – July 12. MillenniumPark.org and ChicagoGospelMusicFestival.us Millennium Park Summer Film Series (Jay Pritzker Pavilion) – Tuesdays, July 1 – August 26. MillenniumPark.org

(Jay Pritzker Pavilion) – Tuesdays, July 1 – August 26. MillenniumPark.org Chicago SummerDance (Citywide, including pop-ups and special events, Night Out in the Parks events: select dates TBA June – September) – Spirit of Music Garden Schedule: Thursday – Saturday August 7 – August 23. ChicagoSummerDance.org

(Citywide, including pop-ups and special events, Night Out in the Parks events: select dates TBA June – September) – Spirit of Music Garden Schedule: Thursday – Saturday August 7 – August 23. ChicagoSummerDance.org Chicago Air and Water Show (North Avenue Beach & Lakefront) – August 16 –17, with a rehearsal on August 15. ChicagoAirandWaterShow.us

(North Avenue Beach & Lakefront) – August 16 –17, with a rehearsal on August 15. ChicagoAirandWaterShow.us Chicago House Music Conference & Festival (Chicago Cultural Center, Millennium Park, Spirit of Music Garden and Riverwalk) – Friday, August 22 – Saturday, August 23. Chicago House Music Conference to take place at Chicago Cultural Center, Friday, August 22. ChicagoHouseMusicFestival.us

(Chicago Cultural Center, Millennium Park, Spirit of Music Garden and Riverwalk) – Friday, August 22 – Saturday, August 23. Chicago House Music Conference to take place at Chicago Cultural Center, Friday, August 22. ChicagoHouseMusicFestival.us Chicago Jazz Festival (Citywide including the Chicago Cultural Center and Millennium Park) – Thursday – Sunday, August 28 – 31. MillenniumPark.org and ChicagoJazzFestival.us

(Citywide including the Chicago Cultural Center and Millennium Park) – Thursday – Sunday, August 28 – 31. MillenniumPark.org and ChicagoJazzFestival.us Taste of Chicago (Grant Park & Neighborhoods) – Friday – Sunday, September 5–7. Three additional neighborhood Taste events in Marquette Park (Sunday, June 28), Pullman Park (Saturday, July 19) and Albany Park (Saturday, August 9). TasteofChicago.us

(Grant Park & Neighborhoods) – Friday – Sunday, September 5–7. Three additional neighborhood Taste events in Marquette Park (Sunday, June 28), Pullman Park (Saturday, July 19) and Albany Park (Saturday, August 9). TasteofChicago.us World Music Festival Chicago (Citywide including the Chicago Cultural Center) – Friday, September 26 – Sunday, October 5. WorldMusicFestivalChicago.org

(Citywide including the Chicago Cultural Center) – Friday, September 26 – Sunday, October 5. WorldMusicFestivalChicago.org City Holiday Events (Millennium Park) – Tree Lighting Ceremony, Friday, November 21; Holiday Market, Friday – Sunday, November 21 – 23; Holiday Sing Along, Fridays December 5, 12, 19

(Millennium Park) – Tree Lighting Ceremony, Friday, November 21; Holiday Market, Friday – Sunday, November 21 – 23; Holiday Sing Along, Fridays December 5, 12, 19 Grant Park Music Festival (presented by the Grant Park Orchestral Association with support from the Chicago Park District and DCASE) takes place Wednesdays, Fridays and most Saturdays, June 11 – August 16 at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park. Details at GPMF.org