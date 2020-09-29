Chicago Farmer's Market Extends Season into November

Chicago's Green City Market announced it will extend its season for open-air markets into November.

The farmer's market, situated in Chicago's Lincoln Park and West Loop neighborhoods, announced it will remain open through Nov. 21.

The markets will be open Nov. 7, Nov. 14 and Nov. 21 from 8 a.m. to noon continuing a mask requirement and safe shopper guidelines as the coronavirus persists, Green City Market said in a release.

“Connecting sustainable farmers with the Chicago community is at the heart of our nonprofit’s mission,” executive director of Green City Market Melissa Flynn said. “The market’s extension will allow Green City Market to continue to be the uplifting place where Chicagoans safely connect, face-to-face, with the farmers growing their nourishing food.”

Since the pandemic began, the farmer's market launched a weekly home delivery and curbside pick-up program that will continue after November, according to a press release.

Green City Market welcomes and matches Link or SNAP benefits, and matches spending, dollar-for-dollar up to $15 per market, the release said.

“To complement our market extension and as neighbors prepare for the holidays, we plan to offer a series of virtual cooking classes featuring our Chef Educator, Lisa Kalabokis,” Flynn said. “Food is nourishing. It comforts us. And, it’s central to many of our holiday traditions. During COVID-19, it’s more important than ever to offer opportunities to build community and confidence in the kitchen.”