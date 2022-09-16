Chicago Family Dealing With Constant Grief After Losing 2 Sons to Gun Violence

The devastating calls came twice for one heartbroken Chicago family.

Lealer Harris and Derrick Pryor's son DiMonte Pryor was fatally shot in 2018.

“He died at the age of 26,” Harris said. "He was murdered in front of people’s homes.”

Then, in August of this year, they received another devastating phone call.

Harris learned her son, Marquise Pryor, had been shot to death. A standout basketball player in high school, he became a businessman, had recently launched a clothing line and operated a convenience store.

He was gunned down during a birthday party on the evening of Aug. 12 at the Dan Ryan Woods Forest Preserve.

To this day, both homicides remain unsolved.

“Two sons – two kids – to gun violence… it is something different,” Harris said. It is a real different kind of grieving."

With four years gone and no arrests for DiMonte’s death, his parents know the reality is, the case may never be solved.

But for Marquise, hope for an arrest remains.

“I think we got a better chance with this one,” said Derrick Pryor.

“I think there’s a chance that someone might step up,” Harris added. “I’m praying.”

The Cook County Sheriff’s Office issued the following statement to NBC 5:

"Cook County Sheriff’s Police have interviewed numerous individuals regarding the fatal shooting of Marquise Pryor and continue to aggressively investigate the case in cooperation with the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office. At this time there are no further details we can provide, as this remains an active and ongoing investigation. Sheriff’s Police detectives remain in regular contact with the family and will continue to pursue justice for them. We encourage anyone with information about the incident to please contact Cook County Sheriff’s Police at 708-865-4896."