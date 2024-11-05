Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson vowed in a statement Tuesday to bring justice to the family of Chicago Police Department Officer Enrique Martinez, who was shot and killed in the line of duty Monday night while performing a traffic stop.

"There will be justice for the officer's family," Johnson wrote in the statement. "There will be justice for our city. And there will be justice for the Chicago Police Department. The whole city and I stand with the officer's family and loved ones, as well as the Chicago Police Department as they endure this tragedy."

Johnson said he is "deeply heartbroken" and noted "the entire city of Chicago joins me in mourning this profound loss."

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. Monday in the 8000 block of South Ingleside in Chicago's East Chatham neighborhood, police said. Officers pulled over a vehicle with three occupants inside, though Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling has not said why the car was stopped.

As officers approached the vehicle, one of the car's occupants opened fire, Snelling said.

"It sounded like rapid fire," Snelling said during a press conference early Tuesday morning. "The officer was struck multiple times."

One of the car's three occupants was also struck by gunfire multiple times, Snelling said. That person was later pronounced deceased. Snelling added that at least one of the officers fired back at the vehicle.

According to police, the suspect who opened fire at the officer attempted to flee the scene in the vehicle, striking another officer, who was transported to a nearby hospital in fair condition.

The suspect then tried to flee on foot.

After a pursuit ensued, the suspected gunman was taken into police custody, Snelling said. A third occupant of the vehicle was also taken into custody, Snelling continued.

During the press conference, Snelling was asked to confirm whether or not one of the vehicle's occupants had cut off an ankle monitor.

"I can tell you yes," Snelling said. "It's still under investigation. We don't have all the details around that, but yes, that we have information that occurred."

Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling and Mayor Brandon Johnson held a late night press conference after a Chicago Police officer was shot and killed during a traffic stop Monday evening.

According to Snelling, the officer struck by gunfire was driven to a nearby hospital by other officers. He was later pronounced dead.

"Our officers go out and face this type of danger every single day," Snelling said. "And this work is unpredictable. We never know what's in store for our officers when they're out there trying to keep the public safe. And just remember, in a city where our officers are not safe, its going to be hard for everyone else to be safe."

According to Snelling, the officer killed was 26 years old and just shy of three years on the job. He worked in the 6th District, which includes Chicago's Gresham neighborhood and surrounding communities.

"A proud individual," Snelling said. "Very hard-working."

On Tuesday morning, the slain officer was identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner as Martinez.

Chicago Ald. Raymond Lopez told NBC Chicago Officer Martinez was engaged to be married.