Chicago Faith Leaders Unite With Anti-Violence March Following ‘Teen Takeovers'

Hundreds of men marched along Michigan Avenue on Saturday night in downtown Chicago with one goal - to send a message to young people across the city following last weekend's "teen takeovers."

"This is a walk of accountability and responsibility to say we do not demonize our children, something is broken and wrong, certainly in Chicago," said Charlie Dates, senior pastor of Salem Baptist Church.

Dates organized Saturday's march along with other faith-based leaders one week after large gatherings of mostly young people led to chaos, disturbances and property damage in the downtown area.

"Our hearts go out to the youth in the city and the victims of violence. In some way, the church has to be the healing agent for that," said Bishop Edward Peecher.

Participants walked in faith and spread the Gospel in response to the scenes that played out one week earlier.

"We’re here to show them love, that’s the main reason to show love and that they need guidance," said Marvin Harris.

"if I can show I can change my life, then God can change me, then they can do it," added another participant, Carlus Taylor.

The men hope to set an example, be positive role models and help guide teens to both jobs and resources. Several opportunities are available for teens this summer, including 500 jobs for Chicago Public School students through a partnership with Bright Star Community Outreach.

"Here we are today, trying to share about the goodness of God and so that’s why we’re out here, that’s why we care, because some of us didn’t have fathers," said Tyrone Flowers, another march participant.

Jamaine Duckworth, who also took part, explained he wants to see change and is "tired of being a statistic."

While the participants know change won't happen overnight, they believe the march is a start to making a difference in the community.

"We have a responsibility for the welfare of this city, not just the politicians, not just the police, the entire population, the citizens, we have a responsibility for this city," Peecher added.