Chicago Expressway Shootings Have More Than Doubled in 2021: ISP Data

Illinois State Police say that a 26-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries following a shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway Wednesday night, just the latest in a surge of gun violence on area highways.

According to authorities, the man was driving in the express lanes of the interstate near 33rd Street when shots were fired from another vehicle. The man was hit, and the vehicle he was driving came to a stop on the right shoulder of the highway.

The driver was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, but his condition is unknown at this time. A 27-year-old man who was riding in the vehicle was not hit by gunfire, but was transported to an area hospital after suffering a medical emergency, according to police.

All northbound lanes of the highway were shut down for more than three hours Wednesday night, reopening just before midnight.

According to data from Illinois State Police, Wednesday’s shooting was the 90th to occur on a Chicago expressway so far this year. Through June 2, 2020, there had been just 39 reported shootings on expressways, marking an increase of more than 130% so far this year.

In all of 2020, there were 128 expressway shootings, according to ISP statistics. At the city's current pace, Chicago would see 215 expressway shootings in 2021.

Anyone with information on Wednesday’s shooting is encouraged to call state police at 847-294-4400. All callers can remain anonymous.