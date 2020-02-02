Chicago Forecast

Chicago Experiences Record Warmth Sunday

The high temperature hit a new record at O'Hare Sunday afternoon, officials said

January featured plenty of above-average temperatures, and February is getting off to a similar start, as Sunday was a record-breaker in Chicago.

According to the National Weather Service, O’Hare International Airport measured a temperature of 52 degrees on Sunday, making it the warmest Feb. 2 in the city’s history.

The previous record of 51 degrees had been set back in 1992, according to the service.

The warmer temperatures that are opening the month of February are a continuation of the warmth the area experienced through much of January. According to NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Paul Deanno, 25 of January’s 31 days had high temperatures above their historic averages, with the mercury dipping a maximum of 4 degrees cooler than average on Jan. 16.

Temperatures will remain above average on Monday, climbing into the low 40s, but the weather will soon take a turn, as winds will shift off of Lake Michigan ahead of a storm system that will bring rain, and then snow, into the area late Monday and into Tuesday.

