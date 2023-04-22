Chicago Establishment Named ‘Most Creative Bar' in Country by Food & Wine Magazine

A Chicago establishment was named as the most creative bar in the U.S. by Food & Wine as part of the magazine's new Global Tastemakers Awards.

The awards were launched this year and are described as the magazine's first-ever "readers’ choice awards celebrating the best culinary experiences and destinations in the U.S. and abroad."

The Violet Hour, a stylish bar in Wicker Park, received the honors as the country's most creative bar by readers of the popular magazine.

In addition to distributing specialty awards such as the one bestowed upon The Violet Hour, the awards also ranked the Top 10 U.S. Food Cities, with Chicago coming in at No. 6 in the Top 10.

The Windy City's dining scene was described in the top food cities write-up by Food & Wine as "warm and welcoming" thanks to our "Midwest mindset."

Perhaps most notably, Chicago was the lone Midwestern city to rank in the Top 10.

"There's a lot to eat in the Windy City, not even including the hot dogs and deep-dish pizza Chicago is known for," the Chicago section reads. "The Midwest mindset means that restaurants, bars, and cafes are warm and welcoming — more often than not, giving off the feeling that you've just walked into a spot a friend owns. Communities of immigrants pepper the city's 77 neighborhoods, offering unforgettable no-frills meals spanning the globe. Don't miss Alinea for the tasting menu, Mako for omakase, Dovetail Brewery for a flight, and George's Deep Dish for a pie — and don't skip at least one shot of Malört at a dive bar."

Chicago clocked in at No. 6 of the Top 10, while New York nabbed the No. 1 spot and three cities in California landed on the list, two ahead of Chicago.

According to Food & Wine, the magazine's readers voted on multiple categories ranging from restaurants and bars to cities and hotels based on their travel from within the past three years.

FOOD & WINE GLOBAL TASTEMAKERS 10 BEST U.S. FOOD CITIES

1. New York, New York

2. New Orleans, Louisiana

3. San Francisco, California

4. Los Angeles, California

5. Portland, Oregon

6. Chicago, Illinois

7. Charleston, South Carolina

8. Miami, Florida

9. San Diego, California

10. Austin, Texas

The results of the inaugural Global Tastemakers Awards aimed to help travelers "plan their destinations and itineraries to upgrade their experiences as they plan their trips for the year ahead. Congratulations to this year’s honorees," Food & Wine Editor in Chief Hunter Lewis said in a statement.

“From airports and airlines to the hotels we stay in, the cities we explore and the cruises we take, food is a quintessential part of every aspect of travel,” said Food & Wine Senior Editorial Director Sean Flynn in a statement. “Our readers are intrepid adventurers with a hunger for unique experiences, so it only made sense to tap our audience for their opinions on the places worth adding to your culinary bucket list.”

The awards didn't stop at top U.S. cities. See below for others provided by the magazine.

FOOD & WINE GLOBAL TASTEMAKERS 10 BEST INTERNATIONAL FOOD CITIES

1. Mexico City, Mexico

2. Tokyo, Japan

3. San Sebastian, Spain

4. Tel Aviv, Israel

5. Madrid, Spain

6. Paris, Mexico

7. Copenhagen, Demark

8. Lisbon, Portugal

9. San Miguel de Allende, Mexico

10. Rome, Italy

FOOD & WINE GLOBAL TASTEMAKERS AWARDS 2023 OVERALL WINNERS

BEST U.S. RESTAURANT FOR AMBIANCE: Yolan, Nashville, Tennessee

BEST INTERNATIONAL RESTAURANT: Máximo Bistrot, Mexico City, Mexico

BEST U.S. FOOD CITY: New York, New York

BEST INTERNATIONAL FOOD CITY: Mexico City, Mexico

BEST DOMESTIC HOTEL for FOOD: Twin Farms, Barnard, Vermont

BEST INTERNATIONAL HOTEL FOR FOOD: Beaverbrook Estate, Surrey, London

BEST BARS IN THE U.S.: The Fox, Nashville

BEST INTERNATIONAL BAR FOR AMBIANCE: Scarfes Bar at Rosewood London

BEST INTERNATIONAL HOTEL ROOM SERVICE: Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal, Cabo San Lucas, México

BEST HOTEL BAR IN THE U.S.: Twin Farms, Barnard, Vermont

BEST DOMESTIC AIRLINE FOR FOOD: Hawaiian Airlines

BEST INTERNATIONAL AIRLINE FOR FOOD: Qatar Airways

BEST AIRLINE WINE PROGRAM: Emirates

BEST DOMESTIC AIRPORT FOR FOOD: San Francisco International Airport

BEST INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT FOR FOOD: London Heathrow

BEST CRUISE LINE FOR FOOD: Viking Cruises



BEST CRUISE FOR ONBOARD CULINARY EXPERIENCES: Viking Cruises

BEST CRUISE FOR CULINARY SHORE EXPERIENCES: Viking Cruises