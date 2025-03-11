Here's when Chicago will start seeing earlier sunrises

Daylight saving time pushed sunsets forward by an hour, but it also had a significant impact on sunrises, causing it to occur later in the morning.

Fortunately for the Chicago area, those sunrises are still going to be occurring earlier in the day as the area keeps gaining daylight, and we’ll hit some key milestones in that department in coming days.

According to the website Time and Date, Chicago’s sunrise will occur before 7 a.m. again on Monday, March 17. That date will also mark another key milestone for the city, as it will experience more than 12 hours of daylight for the first time since Sept. 24 of last year.

By the end of the month, the sun will be rising at 6:30 a.m., and Chicago will still be gaining nearly three minutes of daylight per day, though that rate will begin to slow by the end of March.

According to the website, the earliest sunrise of the year will occur in mid-June, with the sun rising above the horizon just before 5:15 a.m. for a period of several days.

The latest sunset of the year will take place around two weeks later, with the sun sinking below the horizon just before 8:30 p.m.

Neither of those instances will exactly coincide with the summer solstice, which will occur on June 21. On that date, Chicago will get 15 hours and 14 minutes of daylight, with that number slowly starting to diminish for the rest of the year.