Chicago Dogs reveal list of themed games ahead of 2025 season

While the MLB season is well underway, the Chicago Dogs have still yet to start their season, with the team revealing its slate of themed games for 2025.

Preparing for their eighth season of play in the independent American Association, the Rosemont-based Dogs will open their season on May 9, which will include the debut of a new jersey.

Every fan in attendance for the Dogs' opening night game will receive a commemorative team jersey, with longtime Chicago sports anthem singer Wayne Messmer slated to perform "The Star-Spangled Banner."

The jam-packed slate of themed games stretches from opening night until the final home game of the season on Aug. 24, with plenty of unique celebrations planned along the way.

The 2025 events schedule includes a "Bark at the Ballpark" with a tennis ball giveaway for dogs on May 15, as well as Halloween and St. Patrick's Day celebrations on May 24 and Aug. 23, respectively.

The Dogs will also be celebrating the holidays that take place during the season, with events planned for Mother's Day and Father's Day on May 11 and June 15, respectively.

All mothers in attendance for the May 11 game will receive a Chicago Dogs hat, a hot dog and mimosa, with fans able to play pre-game catch on the field and get player autographs, the latter a promotion for every Sunday home game.

For Father's Day on June 15, dads in attendance will receive a Chicago Dogs baseball alongside the existing Sunday promotions.

The following specials are available for all home games during the 2025 season on their corresponding days:

Family Sundays: $3 bottomless popcorn; $3 bottomless fountain drinks; pre-game

catch on the field and autographs.

Theme Night Saturdays: Celebrate Elvis, Star Wars, St. Pat's Day, and many more.

Post-game fireworks every Saturday presented by Wintrust.

Happy Fridays: Complimentary giveaway items for the first 1500 fans. Happy hour

from 5pm-6pm with live music and drink specials presented by Miller Lite.

Thirsty Thursdays: $2 can beer presented by Miller Lite and post-game fireworks

presented by Wintrust.

Wiener Wednesdays: $1 hot dogs. The Chicago Wieners every Wednesday.

Friends and Family Packs: Four tickets, four hats and a $20 gift certificate to

Caddyshack, starting at just $52.

Other themed games planned for 2025 include Elvis Night on July 5 and Star Wars Night on Aug. 16, both of which costumes are encouraged for.

A full list of the Dogs' promotions for the upcoming season can be found here.