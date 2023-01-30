Chicago news

Chicago ‘Dibs' Scene Sparks Big Social Media Debate

Dibs may be controversial, but even those who practice it might take issue with a recent sighting

Dibs may be a polarizing topic for Chicagoans, but a recent scene spotted in the city might be something both lovers and haters of the tradition could agree on.

No matter which side of the dibs debate you fall on, you'll likely have some thoughts about just how much snow is enough to warrant one of the popular displays designed to hold a shoveled parking lot.

In a recent Reddit post, one user shared an image of a dibs setup made out of orange cones and the photo has gained a lot of attention.

"There is NOT ENOUGH SNOW to warrant this," the caption read.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

There is NOT ENOUGH SNOW to warrant this. from chicago

Commenters were quick to agree - even those who identified themselves as being pro-dibs.

"I don't mind dibs when my neighbor spent time clearing dibspot ( I have a cool neighbor that clears 2-3 spots but claims only 1), but in the weather it's just petty. May as well start dibs in the summer too," one commenter wrote.

Local

news 50 mins ago

2 Restoration Workers Charged With Stealing From Kenwood Apartment Damaged in Deadly High-Rise Fire

Chicago Blackhawks 1 hour ago

Blackhawks Release Statement on Passing of Legend Bobby Hull

"Only if I’ve spent 1-2 hours shoveling snow. And even then it’s a hard thing to feel justified doing," another posted. "I’ve done it once after the giant storm two years ago that gave us like 2ft of snow. but only used it once as I ran a quick errand. Then it’s anyone’s game as far as I’m concerned."

"I know dibs is somewhat controversial on this subreddit. But come on!!! Nobody can justify this! There was nothing to dig your way out of," someone wrote.

Others took a stance that no snow is enough to warrant dibs.

"I get that you want to conserve the fruits of your labor. Bur here's the thing folks, what you earned by shoveling snow around your car is: getting to drive your car out of the parking spot. That's it," one user wrote.

The image came after weekend snow in Chicago, in which O'Hare International Airport recorded just 2.3 inches.

Chicagoans have been known to be fiercely protective of their parking spots, especially during winter.

Dibs have become a popular way to save a shoveled spot, with some residents getting particularly creative with their displays, using things like frozen pants, dining table setups, or even giving out beer and snacks to those who leave your spot alone.

Here's a look back at some of the unique displays seen around the city last weekend:

Photos: ‘Dibs' on Full Display in Chicago After Weekend Snowstorm

This article tagged under:

Chicago news
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us