Dibs may be a polarizing topic for Chicagoans, but a recent scene spotted in the city might be something both lovers and haters of the tradition could agree on.

No matter which side of the dibs debate you fall on, you'll likely have some thoughts about just how much snow is enough to warrant one of the popular displays designed to hold a shoveled parking lot.

In a recent Reddit post, one user shared an image of a dibs setup made out of orange cones and the photo has gained a lot of attention.

"There is NOT ENOUGH SNOW to warrant this," the caption read.

Commenters were quick to agree - even those who identified themselves as being pro-dibs.

"I don't mind dibs when my neighbor spent time clearing dibspot ( I have a cool neighbor that clears 2-3 spots but claims only 1), but in the weather it's just petty. May as well start dibs in the summer too," one commenter wrote.

"Only if I’ve spent 1-2 hours shoveling snow. And even then it’s a hard thing to feel justified doing," another posted. "I’ve done it once after the giant storm two years ago that gave us like 2ft of snow. but only used it once as I ran a quick errand. Then it’s anyone’s game as far as I’m concerned."

"I know dibs is somewhat controversial on this subreddit. But come on!!! Nobody can justify this! There was nothing to dig your way out of," someone wrote.

Others took a stance that no snow is enough to warrant dibs.

"I get that you want to conserve the fruits of your labor. Bur here's the thing folks, what you earned by shoveling snow around your car is: getting to drive your car out of the parking spot. That's it," one user wrote.

The image came after weekend snow in Chicago, in which O'Hare International Airport recorded just 2.3 inches.

Chicagoans have been known to be fiercely protective of their parking spots, especially during winter.

Dibs have become a popular way to save a shoveled spot, with some residents getting particularly creative with their displays, using things like frozen pants, dining table setups, or even giving out beer and snacks to those who leave your spot alone.

Here's a look back at some of the unique displays seen around the city last weekend:

