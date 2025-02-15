Chicago deploys salt trucks as burst of snow arrives

Expected rounds of snow have prompted Chicago's Department of Streets and Sanitation to deploy salt trucks across the city.

The Chicago area was bracing for multiple chances of snow starting late Friday night, beginning with a "quick burst" that could result in accumulation. Under the snow program activated by DSS, salt spreaders will focus on addressing snow and ice along Chicago's arterial routes and DuSable Lake Shore Drive, according to a news release from the department.

DSS said its staff "will continue to monitor the weather and ground conditions and will adjust resources as needed." Those who must travel are encouraged to drive and walk according to conditions.

Some areas could see between 1 and 3 inches of accumulation on Friday, according to meteorologists. Another wintry mix is expected to develop throughout the day Saturday and again into Sunday.