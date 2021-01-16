Chicago Deploys Over 200 Plows to Combat Overnight Snow

Chicago officials called for over 200 plows to combat snow accumulation from Friday night into Saturday morning.

The Department of Streets and Sanitation deployed 211 snow vehicles to respond to a winter storm system in the Chicago area to start the weekend.

City officials said the continuing snow could result in slippery road conditions and advised that residents be mindful when traveling on the roads.

"Safety is the City's top priority. Residents who must travel are urged to drive according to conditions and reduce speeds," the department said.

The department also manages more than 9,400 lane miles of roadway, bringing salt spreaders that are "fully prepared to respond when needed" from salt stationed throughout the city, according to a release.

To track where snow plows are in your area, click here.

According to NBC 5 Meteorologists, light, scattered snow showers are expected throughout the day on Saturday producing around an inch or two of accumulation. Highs will likely remain in the low to mid 30s.

By Saturday evening, snow should primarily clear leaving some flurries, which will continue overnight into Sunday morning.

On Saturday, winds from the southwest are expected to sweep through the area becoming northwest by the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. Some winds could gust up to to 20 miles per hour.

Light snowfall and clouds are expected Sunday, as well, with around an inch or two expected of accumulation in some areas. Highs will likely be in the low 30s.

On Martin Luther King Day Monday, Chicago can expect mostly cloudy skies with highs in the low 30s. Temperatures will likely warm by mid-week before a cold front moves in through the area next weekend.