Chicago Deploys More Than 200 Plows Ahead of Possible Snowfall

With snow likely in the region beginning Friday evening, Chicago's Department of Streets and Sanitation has started deploying plows and salt spreaders across the city.

Light snow is expected to begin in the evening hours, with the steadiest snow showers expected between 6 p.m. and midnight, according to the National Weather Service.

The Department of Streets and Sanitation activated its Phase 2 snow program, meaning a total of 211 salt spreaders will be deployed throughout the city.

With the anticipated snowfall, slick spots are possible on area roads, especially on bridges and overpasses.

Chicago's Department of Streets and Sanitation has a fleet of salt spreaders that are ready to respond when needed. Additionally, salt is stationed at several locations across Chicago.