chicago snow

Chicago Deploys More Than 200 Plows Ahead of Possible Snowfall

Light snow is expected to begin in the evening hours, with the steadiest snow showers expected between 6 p.m. and midnight

voltaa_011
Jipsy Castillo

With snow likely in the region beginning Friday evening, Chicago's Department of Streets and Sanitation has started deploying plows and salt spreaders across the city.

Light snow is expected to begin in the evening hours, with the steadiest snow showers expected between 6 p.m. and midnight, according to the National Weather Service.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

The Department of Streets and Sanitation activated its Phase 2 snow program, meaning a total of 211 salt spreaders will be deployed throughout the city.

With the anticipated snowfall, slick spots are possible on area roads, especially on bridges and overpasses.

Local

Kankakee 23 mins ago

7 Drug Overdoses Reported in 24-Hour Span, Kankakee Officials Say

proof of vaccination 45 mins ago

Here's How to Show Digital Proof of COVID-19 Vaccination

Chicago's Department of Streets and Sanitation has a fleet of salt spreaders that are ready to respond when needed. Additionally, salt is stationed at several locations across Chicago.

This article tagged under:

chicago snowChicago winter stormchicago snowfallchicago department of streets and sanitationchicago storm
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey NBCLX Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us