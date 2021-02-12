chicago snow

Chicago Deploys 200-Plus Plows Ahead of Anticipated Weekend Snow

chicken waffle skin
Getty Images

Chicago's Department of Streets and Sanitation deployed more than 200 snow plows and salt spreaders Friday night ahead of expected weekend snowfall.

According to DSS, a total of 211 vehicles will respond to a series of light snow showers that could drop somewhere between 1-4 inches of snow on the region.

Salt spreaders will focus on addressing snow along Chicago’s arterial routes and Lake Shore Drive before transitioning to other roadways in the city, according to a news release.

Local

Medical Marijuana 56 mins ago

Michigan Court Rejects Restriction on Use of Medical Marijuana

chicago dibs 2 hours ago

Car Window Smashed With ‘Dibs' Chair on North Side

Steady light snow is expected through the day on Saturday, totaling between 1-2 inches north and 2-4 inches south, according to forecasters.

Residents who need to travel are urged to reduce speed and drive according to weather conditions.

This article tagged under:

chicago snowWinter Weather AdvisoryChicago winter stormchicago snow stormsnow plow
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World Black History Month NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us