Chicago Deploys 200-Plus Plows Ahead of Anticipated Weekend Snow

Chicago's Department of Streets and Sanitation deployed more than 200 snow plows and salt spreaders Friday night ahead of expected weekend snowfall.

According to DSS, a total of 211 vehicles will respond to a series of light snow showers that could drop somewhere between 1-4 inches of snow on the region.

Salt spreaders will focus on addressing snow along Chicago’s arterial routes and Lake Shore Drive before transitioning to other roadways in the city, according to a news release.

Steady light snow is expected through the day on Saturday, totaling between 1-2 inches north and 2-4 inches south, according to forecasters.

Residents who need to travel are urged to reduce speed and drive according to weather conditions.