Chicago December Jingle Ball announces full lineup

Yes, it will be 80 degrees this weekend, but the holiday season is around the corner -- and so is one of the most anticipated Chicago concert events of the year: the iHeartRadio 103.5 KISS FM Jingle Ball.

According to a press release, this year's Jingle Ball is scheduled to take place Monday, Dec. 4 at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, with a lineup that includes Nicki Minaj, Jelly Roll, Big Time Rush, Doechii, (G)I-DLE, Kalii and more.

“It’s the best time of year to connect for music lovers,” Regional Senior Vice President of Programming of iHeartMedia Chicago and 103.5 KISS FM Program Director James Howard said in the release. “Our first Chicago Jingle Ball was 10 years ago, we felt we had to pack the line up with best of the best."

Presale tickets through the event's presenting partner, Capitol One, begins at 10 a.m. Oct. 3 and runs through 10 a.m. Oct., 5, the release said.

Tickets to the general public are set to go on sale at 12 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6. More information can be found here.

Chicago's Jingle Ball show is part of the national iHeartRadio Jingle Bal tour, which also stops in Tampa, Miami, Dallas, Los Angeles, Detroit, New York, Boston, Washington D.C., Philadelphia and Atlanta, officials said.