Chicago Dancers Prepare for Annual Drag Show to Fund Health Benefits for Artists

Proceeds from Dance Divas 2023 benefit Chicago Dancers United, a fund that supports their health needs. 

More than 40 members of Chicago’s professional dance community are joining forces to raise money for a good cause. 

The group calls itself Dance Divas, and this is the 15th year they have produced a benefit show for Chicago Dancers United at The Baton Show Lounge.

The show is designed to help fund health needs of members of the arts community in the city.

“The difference between our show and a typical drag show, is these artists are dancers first. They don’t do drag for a living, we put them in drag for the evening. So it’s a concert dance show that happens to be in drag," said Dance Divas artistic director Jeremy Plummer. 

This years theme is ‘A Night at the Movies’ according to organizers.

“We’re going to bring to life some of the famous dancing ladies from the silver screen,” said Plummer.

Some dancers like Jordan Ricks, whose drag name is ‘Sparkle’, are excited to be in the show again this year.

“I’m proud as an artist to celebrate myself in that way and celebrate myself through an art form that is encompassing of so many different things,” Ricks said.

All money raised will benefit Chicago Dancers United, which provides financial assistance to those who need preventative health care as well as critical medical needs. 

The Dance Divas event is now in it's 15th year, and every year, it's held at the legendary Baton Show Lounge.

 Co-Owner Jim Flint has been a big supporter of the organization for years.

“It just gets better and better and better. It’s wonderful to be part of  something that is so great for the community," Flint said.

“Not only is it going to inform more people about the dance community, and the needs of dancers and other artists like that in the world. But it’s also just a good time," Ricks added.

Dance Divas 2023 will be held May 20 and 21 at the Baton Show Lounge in Uptown. 

