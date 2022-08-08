Chicago Cubs-White Sox Field of Dreams jersey comparison originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Each Chicago baseball team is playing in back-to-back Field of Dreams games, a new MLB tradition of playing one regular season game at the Field of Dreams baseball field in Iowa.

This season, the Chicago Cubs are facing the Cincinnati Reds on Aug. 11 after the White Sox walked off a win against the New York Yankees last season.

Each team unveiled the throwback jerseys they will wear for this season's game.

The Cubs' jersey is derivative of the early 1900s patterns they released. A tan base with a cub holding a baseball bat encapsulated by the bold "C" logo. The hat is a dark blue with the cub and baseball bat embroidering the front.

The White Sox' jersey, in comparison, was a white based, pin stripe jersey and pant with a "Sox" logo that showed the "o" and "w" between each curve of the "s." This design originates from near the 1915 season. It was adapted from there and serves as a time capsule in baseball history.

The White Sox & Yankees will both be rocking some special uniforms during Thursday's Field Of Dreams game.



Thoughts on these? 👀 pic.twitter.com/ySsbCBpk5N — Routine (@Routine) August 9, 2021

The White Sox vs. Cubs jersey debates will always be entertaining. From the originals, to the city-edition and now the Field of Dreams jerseys, the city has another subtopic to debate between the Sox and Cubs.

