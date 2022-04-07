Chicago Cubs Weather Forecast: When Was the Coldest Opening Day?

It's another typical Spring Chicago day: Rainy and chilly.
For The Chicago Cubs home opener against the Milwaukee Brewers, there's a 50 percent chance of precipitation with scattered showers throughout the day.
Temperature will be in the mid 40s, hitting around 44 degrees at the 1:20 pm. time of the game's first pitch.
And while wind gusts of around 25-30 miles per hour will make it feel much colder at the Friendly Confines for MLB Opening Day — think mid to upper 30s — it could be worse.
According to the latest weather forecast from NBC 5 meteorologist Iisha Scott, the coldest opening day temperature on record was April 8, 1997, at 29 degrees.
The warmest and opening day temperature on record was just a few years ago on April 8, 2019, at 65 degrees.
Headed to the game at Wrigley Field today? Here's what you need to know.