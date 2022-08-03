Chicago Cubs roster after trade deadline moves originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Even though the Chicago Cubs hung onto All-Stars Wilson Contreras and Ian Happ, they still made a couple of changes to the roster.

They traded RHP David Robertson to Philadelphia Phillies for RHP Ben Brown. They also dealt RHP Mychal Givens to New York Mets for RHP Saul Gonzalez. They traded RHP Scott Effross to New York Yankees for RHP Hayden Wesneski. Finally, they got Zach McKinstry in return for reliever Chris Martin.

Along with activating Nick Madrigal from the injured list, the Cubs recalled Anderson Espinoza and Michael Rucker from the Iowa Cubs. They placed Steven Brault on Covid-19 related IL. Pitcher Mark Leiter Jr. was called up Saturday after the Martin trade to join the bullpen.

In making these transactions, they shook up the active roster. Here is the active roster as of this writing:

Pitchers: Anderson Espinoza, Brandon Hughes, Mark Leiter Jr., Michael Rucker, Adrian Sampson, Drew Smyly, Justin Steele, Marcus Stroman, Keegan Thompson, Erich Uelmen and Rowen Wick.

Catchers: Wilson Contreras, Yan Gomes, P.J Higgins.

Infielders: David Bote, Nico Hoerner, Nick Madrigal, Zach McKinstry, Frank Schwindel, Patrick Wisdom.

Outfielders: Ian Happ, Christopher Morel, Rafael Ortega, Seiya Suzuki, Nelson Velázquez.

The Cubs take on the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday after losing to them on Tuesday, 6-0.

