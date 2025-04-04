Chicago Cubs fans celebrate 2025 home opener and win at Wrigley Field

Baseball is back on Chicago’s North Side, with fans making their way into Wrigley Field Friday excited for the home opener and so much more.

“Every home opener is special every year,” William Gonzalez of Chicago said.

Friday's game saw the Cubs put an end to the undefeated start of the season for San Diego Padres, taking them down 3-1 and improving to a record of 6-4 on the season.

“I’m here celebrating my 70th birthday here at Wrigley Field on opening day, can’t get any better,” Cubs fan Randall Peterson said, who is visiting from California.

It wasn't just Cubs fans at Friday's game, with one Padres fan taking his first trip to the Friendly Confines.

“It’s my first time at Wrigley Field,” Jay Redmond said, who recently moved to Chicago from San Diego. “I’m excited, I’m gonna go watch the Padres go 8-0 real quick.”

While some fans are visiting the friendly confines for the first time, others have been back year after year. David Lukes from Elk Grove Village told NBC Chicago this is his 54th consecutive home opener.

“I made it with my best friend, then my wife, then my son and now my grandson,” he said. “This is his first Cubs home opener.”

The festivities stated early with drinks, games and music at Gallagher Way, with nearby restaurants and bars booming ahead of first pitch.

“At the beginning of the season you know it’s crazy because a lot of expectations, so they’re coming out and spending money,” vendor Shaun Vance said.

With those expectations, some bundled up fans are already thinking of October baseball.

"We're going back to the World Series, absolutely," Larry Ryan of Chicago said.

The Cubs are slated to debut new alternate uniforms Saturday afternoon in the second game of a three-game series against the Padres, with first pitch slated for 1:20 p.m.