Chicago Cubs' Dansby Swanson: Justin Fields Can Be ‘Pretty Special'

New Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson is nothing short of excited getting the chance to play for Chicago.

After officially signing a seven-year, $177 million deal with the Cubs on Wednesday, Swanson and his family walked onto Wrigley Field, soaking up the historic ballpark and what it means to be a professional athlete in Chicago.

Swanson recognizes that quality from Bears quarterback and fellow Atlanta native Justin Fields.

Swanson on Fields: "A tremendous athlete. You think if they get a star wide receiver around him, he's got a chance to be pretty special." — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) December 21, 2022

Swanson and Fields both hail from Kennesaw, Georgia, where Fields played high school football at Harrison High School and Swanson played baseball and basketball a few years prior at Marietta High School — 15 minutes northwest from Fields' high school. Swanson graduated in 2012 and Fields graduated in 2016.

Swanson — who grew up an Atlanta Braves fan — said he felt "called" to the Cubs after watching games with his grandfather once school ended.

“He just kind of grew into that love of appreciating the Cubs and watching the Cubs and started to have this affinity and love towards Chicago," Swanson said.

The 28-year old was selected first overall by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 2015 MLB Draft. Shortly after, Swanson was traded to the Braves where he played seven seasons and won a World Series in 2021. He made his first All-Star team in 2022 and also won his first Gold Glove.

Swanson appeared in all 162 games last season, hitting .277/.329/.447 with 25 home runs, 96 RBIs and a career-high 115 OPS+.

