At Least 1 Killed, 6 Injured in Chicago Weekend Shootings

At least one person has died and six others have been injured in shootings across the city of Chicago this weekend, police said.

In the only deadly shooting of the weekend as of Saturday afternoon, a 32-year-old man was fatally shot at approximately 5:13 a.m. Saturday in the 2400 block of West 24th Street, according to police officials. The victim and a 33-year-old woman were sitting inside a vehicle when a dark-colored SUV pulled alongside it, and someone inside fired shots, officers said.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital. The female victim suffered gunshot wounds to her backside and was listed in critical condition at the hospital. No one was in custody as of Saturday afternoon.

Here are the other shootings that have happened so far this weekend:

Saturday

At approximately 12:30 a.m. in the 7900 block of South Halsted, a 23-year-old man was shot while walking on the sidewalk, Chicago police said. The victim was driven by a friend to St. Bernard's Hospital and listed in fair condition with gunshot wounds to both legs.

An 18-year-old man was shot at approximately 2:33 a.m. while walking out of a second floor apartment, according to police. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition with a gunshot wound to the right leg.

In the 8000 block of South Cottage Grove at approximately 4 a.m., a 32-year-old man sustained when someone in a passing vehicle fired shots at the victim while he was on the sidewalk, police said. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the right leg and self-transported to Jackson Park Hospital in good condition.

Friday