Chicago COVID Vaccine Eligibility: Phase 1C to Begin Monday

Chicago will progress into the next phase of its vaccine rollout, 1C, Monday, which will expand eligibility for residents with underlying health conditions and an additional group of essential workers.

The expansion, which is on schedule, according to Chicago's top doctor, will allow for workers in a variety of fields to be vaccinated including: restaurant employees, hotel workers, hairdressers, clergy members, construction workers, delivery drivers and warehouse workers, among others.

Those already eligible under Phases 1A and 1B will also remain eligible in 1C.

Meanwhile, health officials have warned of a concerning rise in metrics in the past week. Chicago's daily case rate has gone up by nearly 50% in the last week, and six days of increases in test positivity have been reported.

Phase 2, which incudes all Chicagoans, was slated to begin May 29 following Phase 1C, Dr. Allison Arwady, Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner, previously said.

However, she announced that date will likely move up to May 1, depending on the amount of vaccines the city receives.

Earlier this month, President Joe Biden announced a goal of making all adults in the U.S. eligible for the vaccine by May 1, which would be considered Chicago's Phase 2.

Arwady previously noted that most Chicago residents eligible for the coronavirus vaccine in Phase 1C will be able to schedule appointments in April or May.

"I know a lot of people are anxious to be vaccinated and I also know that April is probably going to feel frustrating for some of them...and into May," Arwady said. "I do think that we will be at a point that is going to start feeling more like a typical flu vaccine."

She added that by May, the city could have enough vaccine to partner with employers to provide workers with the COVID-19 vaccine.

The pace at which the vaccine can be administered will primarily depend on how quickly Chicago can receive shipments from the federal government, Arwady explained, which could determine when most people in Phase 1C will be vaccinated.

Arwady emphasized that eligibility at city-run vaccination sites will be limited to only Chicago residents.

"I want to clarify that beginning March 29, only Chicago residents will be able to be vaccinated at City of Chicago vaccination sites," she previously said. "We've asked health care providers to continue prioritizing vaccination for their existing patients who have the most underlying conditions, so we don't require residency requirements for you to get vaccinated with your regular doctor or when we are doing employer-focused vaccinations, which is likely to be able to begin, probably more in earnest in May."

Arwady said the city won't force a residency requirement, but said for public vaccination sites "at least for the next couple of months, we will be limiting that eligibility for Chicago residents."

