Chicago Courts Prepare to Open Monday in Phase 4

By Becca Wood

With the city entering into Phase four, the Circuit Court of Cook County announced it will resume in-person court proceedings on Monday.

After being closed for months due to coronavirus concerns, court sessions will resume again with the exception of jury trials in Chicago.

The circuit court will continue to hold hearings by video conference whenever possible to avoid face-to-face interaction and limit the spread of COVID-19.

Officials encouraged litigants to consult court clerks for instructions in how they should be participating in upcoming court proceedings.

The Office of the Chief Judge said that anyone required to attend in-person court appearances must wear a face covering in any courthouse and comply with any wellness checks.

