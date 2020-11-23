Chicago Could See First Measurable Snowfall of the Season Monday Night

The Chicago area could see the first measurable snowfall of the season Monday night, according to the latest weather models.

NBC 5 meteorologists do not predict a snow storm overnight, but precipitation could accumulate to an inch or two in most areas.

The area will likely see mostly sunny skies during the day with cloud coverage increasing in the evening hours, which will likely lead to overcast skies.

Initial snow could arrive late Monday night and early Tuesday morning, possibly after 2 a.m., becoming moderate and potentially heavy across the Chicago area.

According to weather models, the snow could mix with rain and sleet throughout Tuesday morning, becoming entirely rain by the afternoon.

Because temperatures will remain above freezing this week, Monday's overnight snowfall is expected to melt by Thanksgiving. Rain will likely continue Wednesday and into Thursday morning.

Monday and Tuesday could see highs in the low to mid 40s with temperatures increasing to the low 50s by Wednesday and Thursday.