Chicago Could See Festivals This Summer — With Restrictions

While several popular Chicago events and festivals have already been canceled, Mayor Lori Lightfoot says its possible some major events could go on — with significant changes.

Lightfoot was asked about potentially allowing large-scale summer events at a news conference Friday where she announced the city's five phase reopening plan.

Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady breaks down Chicago’s health data and what is needed to move the city into the next phase of reopening.

The mayor said she doesn't think events will be able to take place early in the next phase of reopening, phase three. The timeline for events depends on where the city is in terms of the arc of the coronavirus, she added.

However, Lightfoot said she could "see circumstances" at some point in the summer where events are allowed with limitations on attendance and space. Social distancing would be required and masks and hand sanitizer would also be made available, the mayor added.

Pitchfork Music Festival, which is held annually in Chicago, announced Wednesday the cancellation of its 2020 event. However, the organizers of Lolapallooza said they'll make a decision on whether or not to hold that festival by the end of May.

On May 5, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker unveiled a five-phase plan to reopen the state, with phase five marking the time when large events, festivals, conventions and carnivals can be held.