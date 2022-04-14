Chicago Could Start to Require Job Posts to Include Salary Ranges, Based on Newly Proposed Ordinance

Chicago employers could face a fine of up to $1,000 for not including an expected salary range in a job posting, according to a newly proposed city ordinance.

Sponsored by Ald. Gilbert Villegas and Ald. Daniel La Spata, the proposed ordinance would require all city employers to include a salary range in their job listings, or be fined between $500-$1,000.

Though introduced at the end of January, the proposal needed some edits and was not ready for a vote at the City Council meeting on Wednesday, Chicago Eater reported.

The bill is aimed at combating gender-based pay disparities, Villegas told the Daily Line. Federally, the Equal Pay Act of 1963 bans pay discrimination based on sex, but a gender pay gap remains decades later.

According to Census data, in Illinois, men make nearly $13,000 more than women, which is one of the highest pay gaps in the nation and the biggest in the Midwest.

New York City and Washington State have passed measures in the past six months forcing employers to provide salary ranges in job posts. However, some New York City businesses have pushed back on the law, saying it would hinder diversity efforts while hiring.

According to CNBC, the following states and cities must disclose salary ranges during the hiring process, but not necessarily in the job listing: