Chicago Could Cap ‘Surge Pricing Fees' Charged by Rideshare Companies in Wednesday Vote on Ordinance

A Chicago City Council committee will vote Wednesday morning on a new ordinance that would cap "surge pricing" fees, charged by rideshare companies like Uber and Lyft during times where demand is higher than usual.

Introduced by Ald. Brendan Reilly last month, the city's Committee on Committees and Rules is set to take a vote at around 10 a.m. on the potentially new legislation, which would "further regulate regular fare rates for transportation network providers."

According to Reilly’s office, the companies have been “emboldened to gouge customers” because of a lack of competition from taxis, and the alderman says that the pricing has “gotten out of control.”

“Every day I receive complaints about the exorbitant prices Uber and Lyft are charging their passengers for relatively short trips that used to only cost a few dollars,” Reilly said in a statement. “I hear from women working late hours in the hospitality industry, who can no longer afford a safe car trip home from work late at night. Instead, they are forced to risk their personal safety using the CTA system. That wasn’t a problem before the obliteration of the taxi cab industry.”

The proposed bill would cap surge pricing to no more than 150% of a normal fare charged by a rideshare company. Reilly provided an example of a $10 ride on a normal night, which would only be allowed to cost $15 during surge pricing instances.

Companies that violate that cap would face fines of $500 for each violation.

“That surge pricing isn’t just exorbitant. It is blatantly predatory,” Reilly said.