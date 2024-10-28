Chicago could break a late-October heat record. Will it last through Halloween?

Late October in the Chicago area will see 80 degree temperatures and the chance to break heat records, the NBC 5 Storm Team said. But don't expect the warmth to last through Halloween.

According to NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman, Monday will be a dry and partly sunny day, with highs in the mid-to-upper 60s. Temperatures will start to warm Tuesday, Roman said, with a high of 81 degrees expected but wind gusts as high as 45 miles-per-hour.

According to Roman, the normal high for this time of year is 57 degrees. The record high for Tuesday is 78 degrees, Roman said, set in 1999.

"We could definitely beat the record, or tie it," Roman said.

Wednesday will also see highs in the low 80s, Roman said, though clouds are expected to move in late Wednesday night. Overnight and into Halloween morning, widespread showers were in the forecast, Roman said.

The National Weather Service described this week's weather pattern as a "strong fall system," leading to increased an elevated fire risk and near-record warmth with "periods of soaking rain."

A strong fall storm system will move across the country this week leading to increased threat for fire spread, near record warmth, gusty winds, and periods of soaking rain. Here’s a breakdown of what we are expecting, and when. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/YvJQPXtrXx — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) October 28, 2024

But there's some good news, too: The rain is expected to move out just in time for Halloween trick-or-treating Thursday.

"By afternoon, showers will be out of here," Roman said, noting the wet weather was likely to come to an end in the late morning. "But we stay cloudy and gusty."

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

According to Roman, trick-or-treating temperatures were expected to drop into the 40s and 50s.