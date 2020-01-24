Chicago Coronavirus Patient Receiving Treatment at Hoffman Estates Hospital

The woman diagnosed with coronavirus in Chicago has been receiving treatment at a suburban Hoffman Estates hospital, a hospital system spokesman said.

The Chicago resident in her 60s returned from Wuhan, China - the epicenter of a recent outbreak - on Jan. 13 and was later hospitalized, a state epidemiologist with the Illinois Department of Public Health said.

The patient was last reported in stable condition and was being monitored in isolation at AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates, according to a news release.

The newly discovered virus, identified by Chinese authorities, has killed 26 people, sickened hundreds and prompted lockdowns of cities ahead of China's most important holiday.

The Chicago woman did not have symptoms while traveling earlier this month but "later presented symptoms consistent with novel coronavirus" and was hospitalized in isolation, according to Allison Arwady, commissioner with the Chicago Department of Public Health.

AMITA Health said in a statement that it has contacted the small number of patients who may have come into contact with the patient, and the facility is well-prepared to care for the person given advanced information and training it received from the CDC.