Chicago cop runs for cover as tow trucks collide rushing to car wreck

Footage shared on social media of three tow trucks crashing while racing to a separate wreck as police ran for cover showed a chaotic scene Thursday afternoon on the Southwest Side.

Around noon, three “unknown” tow trucks were responding to the crash in the 6600 block of South Cicero Avenue when they crashed into each other, Chicago police said.

One tow truck rear-ended another and as the striking tow truck attempted to make a U-turn, it struck another tow truck, police said.

Footage shared on social media included shocked onlookers, and police said all three tow trucks fled the scene.

No one was in custody and no injuries were reported.