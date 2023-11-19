Chicago cop, child injured in Southwest Side crash

A Chicago police officer, 12 year-old boy and 33-year-old woman were injured in a car crash early Sunday in Back of the Yards on the Southwest Side, Chicago police said.

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of West 47th Street when the woman drove into oncoming traffic and struck the officer’s squad car, Chicago police said. The officer was taken to Stroger Hospital in stable condition with a broken hip.

The woman was arrested with charges pending, police said.

The woman’s wrist broke, and the boy was under observation. They were also taken to Stroger in stable condition, according to police.