Chicago Police

Chicago Cop Arrested For Firing Shots in Garfield Ridge, Making False Statement: COPA

A Chicago police officer is charged with allegedly opening fire at a civilian while off duty and giving a false statement to investigators afterward.

Officer Joseph Cabrera was arguing with another person Oct. 13 in the 5200 block of South Monitor in Garfield Ridge when he allegedly opened fire, but didn’t strike anyone, the Civilian Office of Police Accountability said in a statement.

The officer was later arrested on charges of aggravated assault and making a false statement, COPA announced Wednesday.

Chicago police and the Cook County state’s attorney’s office didn’t immediately reply to request for comment.

COPA hasn’t released video of the incident because the state’s attorney’s office requested an extension a day before its required release Dec. 10, according to the statement. The new video release date is set for Friday, Jan. 8.

COPA said it concluded the investigation into Cabrera’s use of deadly force. But the agency said it continues to investigate the actions of responding officers in the aftermath of the shooting.

Cabrera’s court information wasn’t immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Chicago PoliceCOPAGarfield Ridge
