Chicago continues reign as ‘Best Big City' in U.S., new ranking says

For the eighth consecutive year, Chicago has topped Condé Nast Traveler’s list of the Best Big Cities in the United States, city officials revealed this week.

Chicago received the honor as part of the publication’s annual Reader’s Choice Awards, with more than 500,000 participants casting votes on their favorite destinations and venues across the country, according to Condé Nast Traveler.

“Chicagoans know that our city is second to none,” said Mayor Brandon Johnson in a statement. “And now we have yet another incredible accolade to prove it. This honor is a testament to the strength, warmth, and resilience of Chicagoans and the beauty and vibrancy of our neighborhoods. Whether you’re a first-time visitor or a lifelong resident, there is always something to explore in Chicago.”

The publication praised Chicago’s rich variety of museums, restaurants and architecture, and also singled out the residents of the city, whom it called “the most pleasant people you’ll find anywhere.”

Several other high-profile cities made the list, with San Diego, Milwaukee, New Orleans and Washington, D.C. rounding out the top-five.

The summer of 2024 featured plenty of massive events in the city, including the Democratic National Convention, the Air and Water Show, Lollapalooza and numerous others. According to Choose Chicago, more than 670,000 international visitors came to Chicago over the summer.

The city also reported all-time records in summer hotel revenues, with more than $940 million spent, and city tax revenues, which totaled $53 million, according to Choose Chicago.