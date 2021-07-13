Chicago Contestants to Audition for America's Got Talent Tuesday Night

Chicago’s Hiplet Ballerinas will audition for Season 16 of NBC's America’s Got Talent Tuesday night.

The Hiplet Ballerinas are a blend of classical pointe ballet technique, hip-hop and a variety of other dance styles. The group is based out of the Chicago Multicultural Dance Center.

Performing Tuesday night as part of the group are Nia M Parker, Alexandria Franklin, Allison Harsh, Nia Towe and Taylor Edwards.

According to their website, Parker is a performer and model based in Chicago. She began training at the Chicago Multicultural Dance Center when she was three years old and is primarily a trained dancer. Parker said she discovered a love for modeling through Hiplet.

Franklin began training at the age of 11. After graduating from Howard University, she was an NBA dancer for the Washington Wizard Girls for part of her career. In 2017, she joined the Hiplet Ballerinas. Previously, she performed in Paris Fashion Week and on the television show “Empire."

Omaha-native Harsh has a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in dance from the University of Missouri Kansas City, where she performed with the Kansas City Friends of Alvin Ailey for two years. She joined Hiplet Ballerinas in 2019.

Towe was a student at Chicago Multicultural Dance Center before getting her degree from the University of Missouri Kansas City. She joined Hiplet Ballerinas in 2020.

Edwards also graduated from the University of Missouri Kansas City. She is fluent in a variety of dance styles including ballet, modern, jazz, hip-hop and tap. Edwards has worked and performed with Deeply Rooted Dance Theater, Owen Cox and Wylliams Henry Dance Company.

The dancing group is auditioning in front of judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum. Terry Crews will return as the show's host.

The dancers will be competing against other dancers, singers, comedians, magicians and other performers for a $1 million prize.