Chicago Conservatories Transform for Winter Flower Displays Starting Friday

Chicago's popular conservatories are transforming into a flowery winter wonderland for the season starting Friday.

The Chicago Park District announced the Garfield Park Conservatory and Lincoln Park Conservatory will open their winter flower shows after the Thanksgiving holiday -- and admission is free.

In Garfield Park, memories of "snow day" and winter activities will be the theme with a 12-foot poinsettia tree and "fun oversized snowmen." The displays will feature "Alaska" and "Frozen" poinsettias and other plants like snows of Kilimanjaro, snowbush, "snowball" cabbage and "snow crystals" sweet allysum.

Although the conservatory will be free admission, timed reservations are required and can be made here.

In Lincoln Park, "Sugar Plum" is the theme with pink poinsettias and recorded music from the Nutcracker Ballet playing. Plants like a "purple heart" spiderwort, a "rosea picta" snowbush, the "pure violet premium" pansy and "velvet Elvis" plectranthus will be visible. Ticket reservations can be made here.

The Garfield Park Conservatory, located at 300 N. Central Park Ave., will have its display up through Jan. 8. Visitors can make reservations from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays or between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays.

The Lincoln Park Conservatory, located at 2391 N. Stockton Dr., will also continue its display through Jan. 8. The conservatory's hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.