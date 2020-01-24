Chicago Company Recalls More Than 2,000 Pounds of Ground Beef

Chicago-based Amity Packing Company issued a recall for more than 2,000 pounds of raw ground beef Friday due to possible contamination from pieces of plastic, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The affected raw ground beef items were produced on Jan. 6, 2020 and have the establishment number “EST. 6916” printed on the right, front side of the package.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products, according to the FDA.

The items were shipped to stores in in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Consumers who purchased the products are encouraged to either throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.